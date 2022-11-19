Woodway Town Council to meet Nov. 21

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Among the items on the agenda:

First reading of a 2022 budget amendment

Consideration of a salary schedule ordinance that revises the compensation range for certain positions.

There will be two opportunities for public comment.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial 206-867-0099.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.