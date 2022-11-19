Woodway Town Council to meet Nov. 21

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Among the items on the agenda:
- First reading of a 2022 budget amendment
- Consideration of a salary schedule ordinance that revises the compensation range for certain positions.
There will be two opportunities for public comment.
The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial 206-867-0099.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.