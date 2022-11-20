Work set to begin Nov. 21 on underground stormwater infiltration facility

Installation will begin Nov. 21 on a new underground stormwater infiltration facility at 96th Avenue West, part of an effort to mitigate stormwater runoff related to Civic Park construction.

The Edmonds City Council last month approved a construction contract for $359,844 to the Blue Mountain Construction Group, which is handling the project. The work at Civic Park requires stormwater mitigation, but treating all the stormwater at the park itself isn’t possible due to the high water table. The city is instead treating it upstream in the Shell Creek watershed, in a right-of-way area on 96th Avenue West adjacent to Yost Park.

To meet state requirements for treatment, stormwater will be collected into big vaults and infiltrated into the soil onsite. The project is being funded through a $450,000 allocation from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The contract includes an additional $90,000 for a construction management reserve and testing.

According to the city, all Yost Park activities and parking will be available throughout the duration of the project. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of February 2023.

Residents can expect noise from trucks and heavy machinery during construction.

If you have questions, contact Kyle Woods at 425-779-0239 or via email at kyle.woods@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Kyle Woods.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Kyle Woods at 425-779-0239 o por correo electrónico a kyle.woods@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Kyle Woods.