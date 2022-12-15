2022 Christmas services in South Snohomish County

Churches throughout South Snohomish County are celebrating the Christmas season this year with a full array of special services and events. Here is a listing of advent, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

To add to the listing, send information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

Edmonds

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com

– Christmas Eve Family Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.

– Christmas Day service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com

– Christmas Eve service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org

– Christmas Pageant; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.

– Christmas Day Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.

Faith Community Church

10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

1212 9th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.

Holy Trinity Edmonds

657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com

– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

– Christmas Eve Carols by Candlelight; Saturday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Mass; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 and 10 p.m.

– Christmas Day Mass; Sunday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church

19823 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

North Sound Church

404 Bell St., Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5, 9 and 11 p.m.

– Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org

– Christmas Eve Carols & Eucharist; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

– Christmas Day Eucharist Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224 52nd Avenue W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org

– Christmas Eve Carol Sing; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.

– First Christmas Communion Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

– Holy Communion; Sunday, Dec. 25; 9:30 p.m.

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds / www.westgatechapel.com

– The Gift Christmas Concerts; Sunday, Dec. 18; 9 and 11:15 a.m.

– Christmas Day Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Lynnwood

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc

– Christmas Eve Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Christ the Rock Fellowship

16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com

– Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 18; and Saturday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.thecreeksidechurch.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 7 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org

– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.

New Life Church

6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.sharenewlife.org

– Christmas Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

Maple Park Church

17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.maplepark.church

– Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.

– Christmas Morning Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.

Open Door Baptist Church

17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.opendoorbaptist.com

– Christmas Concert; Saturday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18; 10:30 a.m.

– Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.

Renew Covenant Church

2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.renewlynnwood.church

– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

Silver Creek Family Church

5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.silvercreekfamily.org

– Christmas Eve Eve Service; Friday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stthomasmore.org

– Christmas Mass; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight

– Christmas Mass; Sunday, Dec. 25; 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com

– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 8 p.m.

– Christmas Day Worship Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

– Feast of the Epiphany; Friday, Jan. 6; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Road, Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com

– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 18; 6 p.m.

Calvary Fellowship

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.calvaryfellowship.org

– Christmas Eve Gathering; Saturday; Dec. 24; 4 p.m.

St. Pius Catholic Church

22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com

– “Simbang Gabi” (Filipino Eucharistic Celebration); Monday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.

– Midnight Christmas Mass; Saturday, Dec. 24; 11:59 p.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church

4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.terraceview.org

– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski