2023 Historic Edmonds calendar now available

The popular Historic Edmonds Calendar is back for 2023, and available now in several downtown locations.

A production of the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, this year’s calendar features a potpourri of stories, photos and historical information on topics including the early days of ferry service, the first automobiles in Edmonds, Fourth of July through the years, and the notorious — and according to some still unsolved — 1912 murder of Mayor James Brady.

Copies are available free of charge at several downtown and other merchants, City Hall, the Log Cabin, and the Edmonds Historical Museum. Quantities are limited.