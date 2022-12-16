After flood, Edmonds Library expected to reopen early next summer; total cost still unknown

A pipe fitting ruptured — 60,000 gallons of water poured into the Edmonds Library — and staff scrambled to save more than 50,000 books

That was almost six months ago. The main library remains closed, although there is a small pop-up operation on the Plaza level above the library. But the primary area is still a construction site.

How soon will it reopen? What will it look like? How much will it cost to repair? Those are among the questions you sent us, so we asked the Sno-Isle Library system and the City of Edmonds for answers.

The latest on reopening: early next summer. The library has not yet been able to start its part of the remodel and is just now developing plans.

“We just started working with the architect to conceptualize,” said Diane Lai, Sno-Isle’s director of community libraries, adding the architect “will come up with the plans… the best and most practical” for the site.

After the flood, it took weeks to dry out the floor and contractors had to cut out the bottom 2 feet of dry wall, where water soaked into it. Staff saved all the books, videos and other resources; they are in storage. They also salvaged the computers and other electronics. But the flooring, tables and chairs were ruined. The library’s insurance has cut a check for $37,000 for that, and replacements are on order. However, Sno-Isle knows post-pandemic supply chain problems could delay their arrival.

That $37,000 will not cover all of Sno-Isle’s costs. The system expects to take additional money from the recently approved $14 million system-wide capital projects budget to handle that. How much?

Lai and Sno-Isle Assistant Facilities Director R.D. Burley said they won’t know that until they have final remodel plans, which they hope will be ready within a month. Burley assured us that “we don’t plan on asking the community for any additional funds to support doing the library.”

As the building owner, the City of Edmonds pays for repairs to the water system, floor damage, the bathrooms, even the elevator. Sno-Isle and the city both tell us they are working together; Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin said it’s been a “very positive collaboration throughout this process.”

So, how much are the city’s damages? McLaughlin will only say that “we do have an estimate” on a claim the city has submitted to insurance but added, “we’re not ready to share a dollar amount.” McLaughlin said that “we’re happy to share, but right now we are literally reviewing (that amount) in real time.” When I asked about money the city might have to spend over and above the insurance settlement, she told me “it is minor… it is not significant.“

As Edmonds moves through the claim process, some emergency repairs have been in the works. The elevator is almost ready to use, and the restrooms are under repair. The city has a contract with Restorx of Washington. “We haven’t been sitting on our hands,” said McLaughlin, adding work is “continually ongoing.”

After the flooding, the library system scrambled to serve customers, opening the pop-up site to pick up books ordered online. The book mobile was on scene; the library worked with the Edmonds Waterfront Center; during the summer, the pop-up operated outside; all customer holds on books were diverted to the Lynnwood Library. Lai told us “we know how much value residents here put on our services.”

Sno-Isle’s Burley told us the library system wants to “get the library open as quickly as possible… we look (at this) as an opportunity to enhance the library for the local community.” In a recent announcement, Sno-Isle talked about creating “inspiring spaces” as part of the repairs. Lai and Burley say they don’t know what that will look like yet but will share with the public as soon as they do. They talk about adaptability, ease of use, flexibility. But the only specifics they shared are a need for more outlets for electronics, more accommodation for older customers, more vibrant spaces for young people.

There is no plan to survey the public to see what customers want; the library is asking staff what their experience tells them is needed. I asked about a survey; Lai said she would take that to the board. Her concern is that the library is on “a very tight timeline” with the opening set for early summer and might not have time for a survey.

Both Sno-Isle and Edmonds think the library can open in June; Lai said that Sno-Isle will “try our best to meet the timeline, we’re trying very hard to meet the sense of urgency.” It is realistic? McLaughlin thinks “it is.” The library system hopes its architects will have designs ready next month. The project will still need building permits, a contractor and materials deliveries to meet that sense of urgency. A community that made 250,000 visits a year to the library (in 2019) is counting on it.

— By Bob Throndsen