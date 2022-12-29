Art Beat: Ring in the New Year with an art exhibit, an author talk and an audition

During the opening ceremony, awards will be given for outstanding studio and plein air paintings by the chosen juror, Aaron Schuerr, one of the renowned painters of the plein air world. You can learn more about PAWA here .

The juried exhibition will showcase some of this year’s best works from PAWA. In 2022, PAWA artists painted at many Washington state locations. Paint-outs included Nisqually and other areas near Olympia, Lake Crescent, several locations in and around Seattle, Whidbey Island, Bainbridge Island, Dosewallips, and other parks on the Olympic Peninsula.

Plein Air Washington Artists (PAWA) is sponsoring a juried exhibit themed Plein Air to Studio for their annual winter exhibition slated for Jan. 6 to Feb. 26. The French term “en plein air” means out of doors and refers to the practice of painting an entire finished piece outside. This year’s PAWA winter exhibition will take place at a new location in Edmonds with a new host, Cole Gallery.

I’m waking from the post-Christmas, pre-New Year fog to share some art-related events to look forward to in 2023.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m.

Join an action-packed online conversation with Namina Forna, New York Times bestselling author of The Gilded Ones series. The Sno-Isle Libraries Author Talks event is a discussion about her second installment in the series, The Merciless Ones.

In Forna’s first New York Times bestselling book, The Gilded Ones, readers are introduced to 16-year-old Deka, who lives in fear and anticipation of the blood ceremony that will determine whether she will become a member of her village. But on the day of the ceremony, her blood runs gold, the color of impurity–and Deka knows she will face a consequence worse than death.

Knowing the dangers that lie ahead yet yearning for acceptance, Deka decides to leave the only life she’s ever known — uncovering mysteries surrounding herself and the kingdom of Otera all along the way.

The second thrilling installment, The Merciless Ones, picks up six months after Deka freed the goddesses in the ancient kingdom of Otera and discovered who she really is… but war is waging across the kingdom, and the real battle has only just begun.

Register for the Author Talk here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Audition for Edmonds Driftwood Players’ next show, ‘The Spitfire Grill’

Thursday, Jan. 5, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Edmonds Driftwood Players Rehearsal Annex

200 Dayton St., Edmonds

The Driftwood Players are hosting auditions for their next show, The Spitfire Grill, based on the hit 1996 film. The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family. A feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. The Grill is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off. Entry fees are $100 and the best essay on why you want the Grill wins. Soon, mail arrives by the wheelbarrow and things really start cookin’ at the Spitfire Grill.

Reserve an audition time and learn more about requirements here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.