As owners scale back time in store, J Rankin Jewelers hosting ‘New Beginnings’ event

J Rankin Jewelers co-owner Meg Rankin said that she and her husband John are planning to scale back their presence in the store, starting in January, to make time “for new adventures and more time off.”

To mark that transition, the store is holding a “New Beginnings” sale, with up to 50% off of everything. J Rankin Jewelers is also unveiling a permanent jewelry pop-up during Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“We still have our very strong staff that will continue on,” Meg Rankin said. “We’re very excited about our new beginnings, taking more time to enjoy the small things in life and our families.”

“We also will be asking our customers over the past 22 years to let us know what the little things are that they enjoy in life and memories they may have of us,” Rankin said.

J Rankin Jewelers is located at 210 5th Ave. S. #204, Edmonds.