Barbara Tollefsen: Remembrance will be held at a later date

Barbara Tollefson
Barbara Tollefson, 82, died peacefully at home on December 27th, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Skip; she leaves behind her daughter Lisa; her son Landon and his wife Tami; her daughter Lori and her husband Paul; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A remembrance will be held at a later date.
Please consider a donation to your local food bank in her memory.
