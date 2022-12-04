Book a tour through Dec. 31 and Rick Steves will give back to nonprofits

Edmonds-based Rick Steves’ Europe has a Season’s Givings holiday offer that gives you the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations when you book a Rick Steves tour.

Book a seat on any 2023 tour between now and Dec. 31, 2022, and save $100 when you enter the promo code: GIVE23 (new bookings only). Then pick one of the four nonprofits listed below and Rick Steves will donate $100 to your choice of the Sierra Club, American Civil Liberties Union, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) or Rick Steves’ Climate Smart Commitment.

