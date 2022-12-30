Clay Siegall won’t face charges related to April arrest at his Woodway home

Clay Siegall, co-founder and former CEO of the Seagen biotechnology company, won’t face charges related to his arrest earlier this year in Woodway.

That’s according to The Seattle Times, which reported Thursday that an attorney on contract as Woodway’s municipal prosecutor would not pursue charges against Siegall due to “evidentiary reasons.”

Siegall resigned from his job at Seagen as Edmonds police conducted an investigation into domestic violence charges that allegedly occurred in April involving his wife. The couple is now divorced. The Edmonds Police Department contracts with the nearby Town of Woodway to provide police services.

A week and a half after the alleged assault, Seagen placed Siegall on a leave of absence. On May 15, Siegall — who denied allegations made by police after his arrest — resigned from the company.

