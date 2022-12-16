Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders

Arjun Joy Nand

Born: May 28, 2018

Rescued: Aug. 13, 2018

Died: Dec. 9, 2022

In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.

But the majority of Arjun’s brothers and sisters led short, miserable lives stacked in tiny wire cages in this meat breeder’s garage until they were sold or slaughtered. His mother was also kept in one of those tiny wire cages and continuously bred until she probably died.

Backyard breeding is largely unregulated and contributes massively to animal suffering and overpopulation. Please, in honor of Arjun, help end this inherently cruel practice!

— By Jenna Nand

Jenna Nand lives in Edmonds