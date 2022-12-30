Community Transit, Sound Transit offering fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve

Community Transit and Sound Transit said they will provide fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve, giving passengers a safe and reliable option for their holiday travel plans.

Community Transit:

Ride for free, no fare collected on all services, including Zip Alderwood Shuttle

All buses will be on a Saturday schedule

Times vary by route. Check schedules at communitytransit.org/schedules

Sound Transit:

Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute late night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:58 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake at 1:41 a.m. Due to operator shortages, there will be no extended service on ST Express buses this New Year’s Eve.

Community Transit said that on Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and Monday, Jan. 2 (holiday observed) Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Sound Transit service from Snohomish County, ST Route 512, will also operate on a Sunday schedule both Jan. 1 and 2.

Community Transit Customer Care phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will be closed both days.