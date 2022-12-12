Council budget amendment work continues during Saturday session

The Edmonds City Council Saturday afternoon continued its work on amendments to the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Among the council’s actions: deleting a proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for “green streets” projects and allocating $300,000 in ARPA funds for the city’s code rewrite process.

The budget amendments came as part of a four-hour meeting agenda that was continued from the council’s Dec. 6 regular meeting. The proposals considered Saturday included the following:

Councilmember Susan Paine proposed hiring a consultant to investigate the formation of seven city council districts in Edmonds. The motion failed for lack of a second.

~ ~ ~ ~

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis proposed removing $50,000 from the $350,000 allocated to the planning and development services professional services budget for the city’s Comprehensive Plan update. Buckshnis noted that the department had officially requested $300,000 for the effort and the $50,000 appears to be in excess of what the department needs.

Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin said that the extra money gives the department some “nimble funding” for responding to changes in policy direction or other actions such as council-passed moratoriums.

Council President Vivian Olson said she can see the value of both arguments. The council, she said, is “trying to tighten our belts a little bit” and one of the ways to do that is by removing discretionary spending.

The vote on the amendment was 3-3, with Councilmembers Paine, Dave Teitzel and Will Chen voting no. Tie votes mean the motion fails, and those were common on Saturday as Councilmember Jenna Nand was absent.

~ ~ ~ ~

Buckshnis also proposed removing ARPA funding for two green streets projects — downtown at Dayton Street between Highway 104 and 2nd Avenue South and in the Gateway neighborhood on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99.

A green street, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “is a stormwater management approach that incorporates vegetation (perennials, shrubs, trees), soil, and engineered systems (e.g., permeable pavements) to slow, filter, and cleanse stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces (e.g., streets, sidewalks).”

Buckshnis and other councilmembers spoke to the value of delaying the green streets effort, stating they don’t have enough details about city’s plan to support it. Some councilmembers said they were particularly concerned that the 2023 budget proposal — which would allocate approximately $300,000 to complete 10% design on the projects — puts the city on the hook for millions of dollars in future general fund costs for green streets construction, plus ongoing maintenance costs. Olson and Chen said they would prefer to use those general fund dollars for sidewalk construction as well as park amenities — particularly in the Gateway neighborhood. Paine disagreed, stating that “the environmental impacts of having green streets are enormous,” adding that the initiative “is a really good opporunity to put green infrastrucure into an area that doesn’t have parks.”

Paine also said she was hopeful that the city could get future sidewalk funding through the new federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

McLaughlin weighed in as well, noting the opportunity that ARPA funding presents for stormwater management, which is a core component of the green streets effort. “These funds are at the ready,” McLaughlin said. She also added that an investment in surface infrastructure through green streeets means areas lacking in tree canopy — including the Highway 99 area — will receive more street trees.

The final vote to remove the green streets project from the 2023 budget was 5-1, with Paine voting no.

~ ~ ~ ~

Also approved by the council was a proposal by Teitzel to set aside $300,000 in ARPA funding to focus on rewriting the Edmonds City Code — a priority of councilmembers and residents for many years.

~ ~ ~ ~

Another Teitzel proposal to fund support for hybrid in-person/remote meetings of the Edmonds Planning Board also was approved. The cost will be $5,000.

– – – –

Olson proposed reducing the amount budgeted for professional services related to developing a Edmonds Aquifer Recharge Area Code, as requested by the Olympic View Water and Sewer District. The idea, she said, was to model the Edmonds code on a similar Snohomish County code, which could save the city money. However, McLaughlin cautioned that much of the funding requested would be related to the public process associated with that particular code development, rather than writing the code itself. The amendment failed on a 2-4 vote, with Olson and Buckshnis voting yes.

~ ~ ~ ~

The council rejected a proposal from Buckshnis to remove $30,000 from the budget aimed at developing a green building incentive program for developers. The vote was 1-5, with Buckshnis voting for the measure.

~ ~ ~ ~

A proposal by Paine to bring back the City of Edmonds recycling coordinator position — with half of it grant funded — failed due to a 3-3 vote. Paine had argued that the position would help the city kickstart its Climate Action Plan Goals. There’s a possibility the position could be added with a budget amendment in 2023. Paine, Buckshnis and Teitzel voted for the measure, with Councilmembers Neil Tibbott, Olson and Chen voting no.

~ ~ ~ ~

The council unanimously approved a proposal by Chen and Tibbott to accelerate the design and construction schedule for a Gateway neighborhood walkway on 84th Avenue West from 238th to 234th Streets Southwest. The project had been scheduled for design in 2026 and construction in 2027; under the approved budget amendment design will occur in 2023 and construction in 2024.

~ ~ ~ ~

Buckshnis proposed removing $562,544 from the public works professional services budget, questioning the need for the funds. Public Works Director Oscar Antillon explained that the money would be used for costs related to future projects, including a planned utility rate study and needed reservoir repairs/upgrades. With a 3-3 vote, the proposal failed.

~ ~ ~ ~

The council unanimously approved a staff-proposed budget amendment allocating $20,595 for a pedestrian safety program — doubling the amount allocated in 2022.

~ ~ ~ ~

A proposal by Teitzel to deny a proposed utility rate increase for 2023 until a rate study was conducted failed on a 2-4 vote, Teitzel and Buckshnis voting yes. Olson argued against it, noting that while “nobody is excited about having their utility rates go up,” delaying the rate hike would likely result in an even larger increase in future years.

~ ~ ~ ~

Teitzel proposed removing an expenditure of $30,000 for a vehicle requested as part of the funding for a new capital projects manager in the public works department. He argued that the city already has vehicles available for pool use. The measure was approved by a 4-2 vote.

~~ ~ ~

Teitzel also proposed transferred funding now slated for the Elm Way walkway between 8th and 9th Avenues South and instead spend the money on sidewalks along 238th Street Southwest between Highway 99 and 76th Avenue West in the Lake Ballinger area. He argued that sidewalks in what he described as the “Ballinger Bowl” of Edmonds “have been underfunded for decades” and that the Elm Way project could be postponed. However, Olson said the Elm Way area is “extremely precarious” for pedestrians and has already been delayed so it could be coordinated with a bike lane project in the area. The proposal failed due to a 3-3 tie vote.

~ ~ ~ ~

During the budget discussion, Teitzel made a request that staff post the draft 2023 budget, with council-approved amendments reflected, by Dec. 12, so that residents could get a sense of where the budget stands. Olson made a motion that directed the budget be posted and it passed by a 5-1 vote (Paine voting no).

Following that vote, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson took a five-minute recess to speak with City Attorney Jeff Taraday, then returned to the dais and stated that he would take the council’s request “under advisement.”

“I do appreciate the fact that staff members don’t report to council, however council took a vote and this is the council’s budget, not the mayor’s budget,” Teitzel said. “This is a critical piece of information for us to have in terms of where we stand on the impact on the budget that’s been presented to us earlier. So I would appreciate that more than taking it under advisement, to actually provide the information we need on Monday.”

— By Teresa Wippel