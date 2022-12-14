Council OKs 2023 budget, honors retiring parks employee, gets an earful for directing staff

While there will be a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 to approve the final written ordinance, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget.

Before getting down to budget business and other city matters, the council honored longtime Edmonds Parks and Recreation employee Rich Lindsay, who is retiring after 51 years. Lindsay started as a parks seasonal worker in 1971, advancing to senior maintenance worker and then maintenance lead before being appointed parks manager in 2001.

In reading a proclamation honoring Lindsay, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson pointed to his “never-ending passionate support” of the city’s parks and recreation facilities, and his mentorship of youth for hundreds of volunteer projects. Lindsay was also instrumental in starting the Letters to Santa mailbox outside the Edmonds Log Cabin, and he and his wife answered letters for years.

In 2018, Lindsay was awarded the Washington Parks and Recreation Association Ron C. Davis II award, which recognizes unsung heroes.

After Nelson finished the proclamation, he presented Lindsay with a Lindsay Way sign.

Moving to its full agenda, the council approved — after a public hearing — a 2023 utility rate increase that includes a 5% hike in sewer rates and a 4% increase in both water and stormwater rates. The monthly equivalent increase for a single-family home is $5.50. The vote to approve was 6-1, with Councilmember Diane Buckshnis voting against.

Prior to the final vote, Councilmember Dave Teitzel had moved to cut the rate increase by 50% to acknowledge the inflationary pressures residents are facing; however, other councilmember argued that lowering rates in 2023 would likely mean double-digit rate increases in following years. Teitzel’s motion failed 3-4, with Councilmembers Neil Tibbott, Vivian Olson, Susan Paine and Will Chen voting no.

Public Works and Utilities Director Oscar Antillon told the council recently that a utility rate study was scheduled for this year but the department was unable to complete it. A study will be done as soon as possible next year, he said. One of the main drivers is an increase in the cost of water the city purchases from the Alderwood Water District — projected at 11.25% next year. In addition, the city recently conducted a study of its Yost and Seaview reservoirs and determined that both of them will need seismic retrofit (at an estimated cost of $14 million) or replacement (estimated at $22 million).

In addition Tuesday night, the council approved a one-year contract with Lighthouse Law Group, which provides city attorney services for Edmonds. The Lighthouse contract was set to expire at the end of December and a council work group was established to research a one-year extension through 2023 while it looks at whether to renew a longer-term Lighthouse contract or seek out other options, including other law firms and the possibility of hiring an in-house attorney.

Lighthouse, which has provided city attorney services for Edmonds since 2011, has always billed the city at a flat monthly rate, regardless of the number of hours worked. Edmonds is the only city in Washington state that has flat-rate city attorney services; it’s traditional for firms to charge by the hour.

The council had originally favored staying with the flat rate for 2023, with costs estimated at $696,000 for 2023. However, there were worries about a “look back” element in the draft Lighthouse contract. If Edmonds chose to move away from Lighthouse, the “look back” would have allowed the firm to retroactively bill the city a maximum of eight months of hourly billing — resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra charges.

While the hourly rate will be more expensive than the flat-rate option, Councilmember Chen said it will force the city to be more disciplined in its use of legal services. Chen, who served on the council work group that looked into cost comparisons for the various options, pointed out that a flat-rate contract with Lighthouse with retroactive billing would cost the city $921,342 in 2023. But if Edmonds can reduce by 15% the total city attorney hours compared to what’s been used over the past four years, the 2023 contract would be $835,435.

Paine, who also served on the work group, said that operating under an hourly rate would allow the council to better make an apples-to-apples comparison with other potential law firms that charge hourly.

Tibbott moved to approve the flat rate, but that failed on a 3-4 vote. Olson proposed the hourly option, and that passed 5-2, with Tibbott and Councilmember Jenna Nand voting no.

Then it came time to consider the final set of amendments to the city budget, a process that has been facilitated for the past several council meetings by Administrative Services Director Dave Turley. Before getting to work on that, Turley delivered a sharp rebuke of the council’s 5-1 vote last Saturday, which directed staff to post the draft 2023 budget, with council-approved amendments reflected, by Dec. 12, so that residents could get a sense of where the budget stands.

Following that vote, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson took a five-minute recess to speak with City Attorney Jeff Taraday, then returned to the dais and said that he would take the council’s request “under advisement.”

Turley began his remarks Tuesday night by stating that his comments were his own and not coming from the mayor or city attorney, Turley said the council’s request “not appropriate,” adding that the handbook that councilmembers should have received as part of their training “will say that your job is to legislate and create policy. You determine the number of employees that can be hired and their job descriptions, you establish salary and benefit levels, you approve contracts but you do not in any way direct the work of employees, including what you directed me to do from the dais on Saturday. Directing the work of staff is the responsibility of the mayor; it is not your job,” Turley continued. “It is not appropriate and it is highly unprofessional.”

Turley said that “it’s perfectly appropriate” for councilmembers to request information from him, and he has been working days, evenings and weekends to ensure budget-related questions are answered. “Despite this, you apparently felt it was necessary to essentially shame me from the dais by directing me to provide information and you gave me a deadline to do it.”

“I believe a public apology is in order for the way in which you went about it,” Turley added.

At the end of the meeting, Olson said she wanted to acknowledge she heard Turley’s message, adding that “if upon reflection and research I do assess that a public apology is warranted, there will be one.” Teitzel said he felt badly that Turley was offended “and I will apologize for the feelings…that he expressed tonight.”

In terms of budget amendments considered Tuesday night, Councilmembers Chen and Tibbott had proposed removing a human resources manager position — at a cost of $197,000 — from the budget. But after hearing how understaffed the department is with just three employees — one of them part-time — the proposal was withdrawn.

The council also revisited two previous 2023 budget amendment votes and made changes. The first was a decision to designate that the $450,425 allocated for new parks maintenance expenses for the Highway 99 revitalization project and Civic Park come out of the general fund and not ARPA dollars. Councilmember Buckshnis moved to revert to the staff recommendation to use ARPA money for those expenses and that was approved. The second was a proposal from Council President Olson to reduce the $75,000 allocated for an Aquifer Recharge Area Code, as requested by the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, by $67,500. Olson had said the idea was to model the Edmonds code on a similar Snohomish County code, which could save the city money. While her initial request failed on a 2-4 vote, she asked for a revote on a revised amount — a $50,000 reduction. That passed by 5-2 vote with Paine and Chen voting no.

Related to the budget process, the council also had a lengthy discussion and passed some amendments regarding various capital projects listed as part of the city’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for 2023-26. Among them:

– Allocating $400,000 in 2024 (in addition to the $100,000 allocated for 2023) to address erosion issues related to the Shell Creek watershed.

– Delaying until 2026 the start date of the elevated walkway in front of the Ebb Tide condominiums.

– Inserting a “to be determined” placeholder for costs associated with the Edmonds Marsh/Estuary restoration and Willow Creek daylighting.

– Allocating $50,000 to study options for emergency access for the Edmonds waterfront.

– Adding for 2025 consideration of lighting for phase two of the sports fields on the Edmonds School District’s Woodway campus. (Phase one was completed as a joint project with the city.)

The council then approved the CFP/CIP as amended.

Finally, the council was briefed on two requests that were presented during council committee meetings Monday. The first was the approval of a sole-source contract — bypassing the three bids usually required — for a public works truck that can provide snow removal in small neighborhoods with steep hills. The truck can also be used year-round for other purposes. The $165,000 purchase will be funded through the city’s ARPA funds. The second was related to the city’s contract with landscape architect Walker Macy for the Civic Park project. There is some additional work required, at a cost of just over $100,000, that is covered under the project’s management reserve. However, the budget increase requires council approval and it was granted. The council also approved the extension of Walker Macy’s contract from December 2022 to June 2023. although Parks Director Angie Feser said the work was expected to be completed by spring.

— By Teresa Wippel