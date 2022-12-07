Council OKs more budget amendments; sets Saturday meeting to discuss new Hwy 99 emergency ordinance

Increasing fees for downtown parking passes and providing residents with financial incentives to ditch their gas-powered leaf blowers were among the 2023 budget amendments approved by the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night.

The council worked through 10 proposed amendments to the 2023 city budget Tuesday; that’s after reviewing 19 amendments during a special meeting Monday night. There are still dozens left to consider. The council is required by state law to pass the budget by Dec. 31.

The council agreed to continue Tuesday night’s meeting to noon Saturday, Dec. 10 in the downtown Edmonds council chambers. Whether any budget amendments will be considered during that meeting isn’t known as a detailed agenda hasn’t yet been released. However, the main impetus for the Saturday meeting is to further discuss ways to address concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood — located just west of Highway 99 — related to a planned 261-unit apartment building there.

The council had been scheduled Tuesday to vote on whether to vacate an emergency ordinance — approved unanimously Oct. 4 — that was aimed at ensuring that new developments across the street from single-family zones in the Highway 99 subarea provide stepbacks. On Nov. 22, the council by a 4-3 vote reversed course on that Oct. 4 decision, approving a preliminary action to vacate the ordinance.

The interim ordinance would have applied to the Highway 99 area of Edmonds zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan, which was approved by the council in 2017. The plan consolidated most of the zoning categories for the Highway 99 corridor into one general commercial (CG) designation. In the plan, stepback requirements were included for multifamily buildings adjacent to single-family properties, but not for those located across the street.

The action to vacate the emergency ordinance appeared on the council’s Tuesday consent agenda, meaning it could be approved without further council discussion. But Councilmember Jenna Nand, who lives in the Highway 99 corridor and voted against the ordinance vacation Nov. 22, signaled her intent to pull the item off consent so the council could debate it further. Several Gateway residents also attended Tuesday night’s council meeting, urging the council to reconsider its Nov. 22 decision.

After holding an executive session — closed to the public — Nand and Council President Vivian Olson announced that the council would delay any discussion on the consent agenda — including the stepback ordinance — until a future date. The council then approved an order of adjournment to continue the meeting at noon Saturday.

Following the council meeting, Nand explained that the city attorney is drafting a new emergency ordinance that would require Edmonds Architectural Design Board input and a public process — including community notification — for new CG zone projects in the Highway 99 subarea. “The council wanted to be able to review and vote on that ordinance before determining whether to proceed with vacating the stepback ordinance,” Nand said, adding that some councilmembers said they wouldn’t be comfortable repealing the stepbacks if there wasn’t another solution in place to address community concerns.

The project that generated initial community pushback is the seven-story Terrace Place apartment building proposed at 236th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West. Neighbors have argued that stepbacks would provide an additional separation and more light between a large apartment building and single-family residences. However city officials have said the stepbacks wouldn’t offer the relief that the neighbors were seeking.

We will publish the complete agenda for Saturday’s meeting when it is available.

In terms of budget amendments, here is a summary of those discussed Tuesday night:

– The council unanimously approved a proposal by Council President Olson — amended by Councilmember Dave Teitzel — to provide $50,000 for an electric leaf blower subsidy program. This would be a rebate program in which owners of gas-powered blowers would receive a $200 gift card for turning in their polluting gas blowers and replacing them with electric blowers intead.

– Also approved was an amendment by Councilmember Susan Paine to provide $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for home improvement grants of up to $5,000 for low-income homeowners.

– A proposal by Paine to provide $10,000 from the city’s general fund to provide residents with a 50% subsidy on ORCA transit passes was amended by Olson to make it an ARPA-funded initiative, then cut in half — to $5,000 — with an amendment from Councilmember Diane Buckshnis. The amended measure was approved.

– Paine also proposed the city contribute $150,000 to the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, a multigenerational, multicultural gathering space that will provide social, educational and behavioral services for families, older adults and individuals. It will be located next to Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church, just a few blocks from the Edmonds border, and will serve South Snohomish County residents. Olson moves to amend the amount to $100,000 and that was approved.

– Another Paine suggestion called for the city to spend $40,000 to provide additional parking by leasing downtown Edmonds commercial parking lots for Saturdays and Sundays. Councilmember Chen moved that at least some of that funding come from money the city collected from the downtown Edmonds streateries, which has not yet been spent. That amendment passed, as did an amendment from Olson reducing the amount allocated to $30,000.

– Councilmembers Chen and Neil Tibbott made a motion that the city remove the ARPA grants manager position funded at $120,000. After hearing from Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum that the contract job provides documentation for ARPA grant spending and ensures the money is being allocated appropriately, Tibbott proposed $60,000 in funding for the position. Paine then noted that the position was created in response to a state audit finding, and she doesn’t support reducing the amount for the work. After Tibbott’s motion failed, a motion by Olson to amend the dollar amount to $90,000 was approved — as was the amended main motion.

– Teitzel proposed increasing by 25% the city’s annual fees for residential, employee and visitor parking in downtown areas where parking permits are required. Teitzel noted the fees haven’t increased since 2005 and are still very low — a residential permit is $25 per year and an employee permit is $50 per year. Additional revenue generated — estimated at $12,000 annually — could be used to provide street striping and signage to increase parking for those with disabilities. Paine proposed making the increase 50% but that was opposed by Nand, who said that it would negatively impact downtown workers in minimum- wage jobs who are already struggling. The council ended up approving the 25% increase.

– A proposal by Nand to hire a consultant for $30,000 to determine whether there was public support to make Edmonds a charter city died for lack of a second.

– Finally, Chen proposed hiring a REDI (racial equity, diversity and inclusion) manager as a full-time employee. This proposal was before the council last year but the council voted instead to make it a three-year contract position. That position has not yet been filled and Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson said the city would be more successful in implementing REDI initiatives if it had a full-time REDI manager. The vote on Chen’s proposal was 3-3 with one abstention, so it failed.

In other business, the council:

– Heard more about a public works department proposal to increase utility rates in 2023 to offset rising costs and inflation. Public Works and Utilities Director Oscar Antillon said a utility rate study was scheduled for this year but the department was unable to complete it. A study will be done as soon as possible next year, he said. One of the main drivers is an increase in the cost of water the city purchases from the Alderwood Water District — projected at 11.25% next year. In addition, the city recently conducted a study of its Yost and Seaview reservoirs and determined that both of them will need seismic retrofit (at an estimated cost of $14 million) or replacement (estimated at $22 million).

The staff proposal includes a 5% hike in sewer rates and a 4% increase in both water and stormwater rates to account for the impact of inflation and to prevent future double-digit hikes necessary to meet the oeprational and capital needs for each of the utilities. The monthly equivalent increase for a single-family home would be $5.50, Antillon said.

A public hearing on the rate increase is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

– Approved by a 6-1 vote — Councilmember Paine against — a resolution supporting retention of local control of Edmonds’ zoning and building codes without modification by county or state legislation.

During a 6 p.m. special meeting prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council began discussing a proposed one-year, flat-rate contract with Lighthouse Law Group for city attorney services. The Lighthouse contract expires at the end of December and a council work group has been researching a one-year extension through 2023 while it looks at whether to renew a longer-term Lighthouse contract or seek out other options. Based on a recommendation from an independent law firm hired to review the contract, the council Tuesday agreed to remove language that would have allowed Lighthouse to respond to community commentary from time to time, “within the bounds of Rules of Professional Conduct.”

— By Teresa Wippel