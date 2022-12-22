Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.

The National Weather Service office in Seattle forecasts a “wintry mix” of snow, sleet, wind and freezing rain on Thursday and Friday across Western Washington and the passes before it spreads across southeast Washington to Spokane on Friday and Saturday.

WSDOT says it can’t stress this enough: If you must travel, make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for difficult, widespread winter travel conditions. Keep your car gassed up and bring blankets and other winter essentials in case you get stranded during your journey.