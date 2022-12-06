Edmonds Bookshop hosting book drive for Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program Dec. 11-17

The Edmonds Bookshop will be accepting new book donations for the Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program the week of Dec. 11-17. The bookshop will be offering 10% off any books purchased for donation during that week.

Page Ahead especially needs:

-Books for Kids ages 0 to 9

-Non-fiction

-Soft cover picture books

-Books in Spanish

-Graphic Novels

Page Ahead serves students across the state of Washington, including two elementary schools in the Edmonds School District, with book distribution and story-time projects. Their stated goal is to close the literacy gap “by giving young students furthest from educational opportunity access to books and reading resources.” They also give thousands of books through a Book Oasis project: 18 custom-made, free little libraries that are stocked monthly by volunteers, located in book deserts across Seattle. All books donated through Edmonds Bookshop will be redistributed to the students in areas that need them most.

In addition, those shopping on Dec. 15 during Art Walk Edmonds from 5-8 p.m. can receive 20% off one item in the store — not only donated books (some exclusions apply).