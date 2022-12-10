Edmonds City Council Saturday set to discuss new emergency ordinance for Highway 99-area projects

In a continuation of its Dec. 6 meeting, the Edmonds City Council will meet at noon Saturday, Dec. 10 to further discuss ways to address concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood — located just west of Highway 99 — related to a planned 261-unit apartment building there.

Specifically, the council will review a draft emergency interim ordinance (found at this agenda link) that would create a design review process through the Edmonds Architectural Design Board (ADB) for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. Under the ordinance, proposed projects in the CG zone with buildings taller than 35 feet would be required to go through the same district-based design review process as exists for projects in Edmonds’ downtown business zones.

The council had been scheduled Tuesday to vote on whether to vacate an emergency ordinance — approved unanimously Oct. 4 — that was aimed at ensuring that new developments across the street from single-family zones in the Highway 99 subarea provide stepbacks. On Nov. 22, the council by a 4-3 vote reversed course on that Oct. 4 decision, approving a preliminary action to vacate the ordinance but action on that vacation has not yet been taken.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

You join this meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.