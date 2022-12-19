Edmonds City Council set to elect 2023 president at Dec. 20 meeting

Selection of the 2023 council president and president pro tem are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for its final business meeting of the year Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The council is also scheduled to review and discuss 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program amendments and also adopt 2022 amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can attend virtually by clicking on this link: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

The day prior — Monday, Dec. 19, the council will hold an executive session, closed to the public, at 2 p.m. to discuss a collective bargaining strategy and potential or pending litigation.