Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Dec. 12, hold utility rate hearing Dec. 13

It’s another busy week for the Edmonds City Council as councilmembers work to finish reviewing the 2023 draft city budget as well as conduct other city business.

The council will start with its committee meetings — this time on a Monday — Dec. 12 — rather than the traditional Tuesday, with a start time of noon. Here are the agendas for each meeting:

Parks and Public Works Committee — noon

1. Civic Center Playfield Park – Walker Macy Contract Amendment

2. Civic Park – Snohomish County REET Allocation ILA

3. Presentation of Department of Ecology Agreement – 2021-2023 Biennial Stormwater Capacity Grant

4. Presentation of Professional Services Agreement with Blueline for 2023 Overlay Project

5. Public Safety Parking Area Safety Barrier Project

6. Sole source justification for dump truck with snow plow

Finance Committee — 1 p.m.

1. Microsoft Enterprise Agreement and License Contract Renewal

2. 2022 December Budget Amendment

3. September 2022 Monthly Financial Report

4. October 2022 Monthly Financial Report

5. Administrative 2023 Budget Items from Council

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee — 3 pm.

1. Police Commander Position Job Description

2. School Zone Camera Discussion

You can join these meetings virtually via the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided during city council committee meetings at the city council conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

On Tuesday, the council will hold a special business meeting with a start time of 5 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

Highlights include a proclamation honoring longtime city parks department employee Rich Lindsay, who is retiring, plus a public hearing on the 2023 proposed utility rate increase and continued deliberations on the 2023 budget, which by state law must be approved by the end of the year.

Other agenda items include:

– Adoption of 2022 Comprehensive Plan amendments

– 2022 December Budget Amendment

– Edmonds City Attorney 2023 contract

– Approval of the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan & Capital Improvement Program

Those who want to join the business meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance can do so at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

or via phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.