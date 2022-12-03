Edmonds Civic Roundtable to host 2nd annual holiday reception with elected officials Dec. 12

Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) is sponsoring its second annual holiday reception with elected officials on Monday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Salish Sea Brewing Company Boathouse, 180 West Dayton St., Suite 102, Edmonds.

It’s an opportunity for both ECR members and the public to meet and thank elected officials for their service to ther community as well as to celebrate the holiday season.

The following have been invited:

All elected officials from the City of Edmonds

Commissioners from the Port of Edmonds

Commissioners from the Verdant Health Commission

Members of the Edmonds School Board and

The Executive Director of the Port, the Superintendent of Verdant Health Commission, and the Superintendent of the Edmonds School District.

Cost is $10 for ECR members and $20 for non-members. Attendees will enjoy one free drink and light snacks provided by the Salish Sea Brewing Company. Reservations are required and space is limited.

Payment can be made online or collected at the door (cash and check only). Click here to register.

You can learn more about Edmonds Civic Roundtable at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.