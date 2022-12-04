Edmonds’ Creative District topic of Dec. 6 Connect Edmonds event sponsored by Edmonds Chamber

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is hosting another after-hours Connect Edmonds event, this time from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Leftcraft, 519 Main St., Edmonds.

Did you know that Edmonds has the distinct designation as Washington’s first ever certified Creative District? Todd Tatum, the City of Edmonds new economic development director, will share more about what’s been happening with this program since the 2019 designation and what you can expect in the future.

Also joining the event is Lee Kindell, owner of Moto Pizza, opening soon in Edmonds.

Over 150 individuals came out for the first Connect Edmonds, a new signature after-hours event connecting community and business leaders. The Dec. 6 event is free with registration.