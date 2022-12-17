Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Church hosting Christmas benefit concert Dec. 18

Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds is once again hosting a Christmas benefit concert this Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-4:30 pm. Presented by Bellevue Opera (formerly Lyric Opera Northwest), this afternoon of holiday music will feature a selection of sacred and seasonal music performed by professional musicians, soloists and Holy Rosary parishioners.

Selections will include Handel’s Messiah, plus “sing-a-longs of beloved Christmas carols, and heartfelt solo and choral pieces sung in the spirit of Christmas.”

Proceeds will support Sacred Heart Radio, Bellevue Opera and Holy Rosary Edmonds. Suggested donation is $25, with children ages 8 and under free. Tickets are available at the door one hour before the concert.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church is located at 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.