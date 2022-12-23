Edmonds-Kingston ferry sailings cut short Friday due to crew shortage, road conditions

Ahead of what is typically a busy holiday travel weekend, Washington State Ferries announced Friday that ferry service would end for the day ith the 3:15 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston sailing, “due to a shortage of crew and treacherous road conditions.”

Following the 3:15 sailing, the route will be out of service for the remainder of the day. Alternate routes are Seattle/Bainbridge, Mukilteo/Clinton and Port Townsend/Coupeville, the ferry system said.