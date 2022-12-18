Edmonds Lions Club, Lynnwood Knights of Columbus donate coats to College Place Middle School

Posted: December 17, 2022 22
Channtelle Buckingham, College Place Middle School advocate (center), accepts coats from Jim Raymond, Knights of Columbus/Lynnwood and a check from Bill Brooks of the Edmonds Lions Club. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)

The Knights of Columbus/Lynnwood for several years has supplied coats to two middle schools and six elementary schools in our area. This year, the new coats went to College Place Middle School. The Edmonds Lions Club has also donated to this project for the past two years.

