Edmonds Lions Club, Lynnwood Knights of Columbus donate coats to College Place Middle School

The Knights of Columbus/Lynnwood for several years has supplied coats to two middle schools and six elementary schools in our area. This year, the new coats went to College Place Middle School. The Edmonds Lions Club has also donated to this project for the past two years.
