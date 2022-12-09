Edmonds musicians collaborate on holiday album featuring original songs

A group of musicians from Edmonds and nearby have produced a holiday album of original music.

The Band Lele, an Edmonds trio, wrote six holiday original songs and invited other Edmonds musicians to contribute and record for their newest EP release, With Love, LeLe and Friends. Band members from Edmonds-based One Love Bridge contributed to the album, including author and musician Alan Hardwick, guitarist Ricardo Valenzuela, and drummer and vocalist Mark Pendolino. Edmonds songwriter and vocalist Jess Pillay is featured, as well as Shorelinedrummer Oliver Dyeand Mukilteo flautist and composer Ann Lindquist.

LeLe band members Bec Lynn, Elizabeth Murray, and Rachel Gardner wrote the original holiday music, ranging from cute to jazzy, moody to cheeky, and covering the holiday classic themes of coziness, romance and snow, Christmas Eve shenanigans, the Solstice, and finishing off with a sweet lullaby. The holiday EP is available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, and Bandcamp. Physical copies — in the form of a CD that looks like a tiny vinyl record — are available for purchase at The Crow on 4th Avenue North.

The Band LeLe will be performing several of their holiday originals this Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Workhorse Edmonds Holiday Vendor Fair at 1 p.m. CDs will be available for purchase at the event.

Songs on the album include:

Christmas Valentine – Featuring Bec Lynn, Oliver Dye (drums), Ricardo Valenzuela (guitar)

Let’s Get Snowed In – Featuring Elizabeth Murray, Sam Cook-Stuntz (piano), Oliver Dye (drums)

The Most Christmas Eve-y Song Ever – Featuring Rachel Gardner, Oliver Dye (drums), Ricardo Valenzuela (guitar)

Cozy – Featuring Bec Lynn, Daniel Common (vocals), Ricardo Valenzuela (guitar), Alan Hardwick (sax), Joel Wetzell (drums)

The Longest Night of the Year – Featuring Rachel Gardner, Mark Pendolino (drums and vocals), Ricardo Valenzuela (guitar)

Starlight – Featuring Jess Pillay (vocals), Ann Lindquist (bass flute)