Edmonds Planning Board, Tree Board to hold joint meeting Dec. 14

The Edmonds Planning Board will meet jointly with the Edmonds Tree Board on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the City Hall Brackett Room, 3rd floor, 121 5th Ave. N., starting at 7 p.m.
Amendments to the city’s tree code will be discussed.
You can attend in person or view the meeting remotely here or by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 825 6331 0743 Passcode: 010838
You can see the complete agenda here.
