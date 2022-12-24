Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 14-20, 2022

Dec. 14

23800 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located in an unoccupied vehicle.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a report of a domestic violence incident at a hospital.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A search for a warrant suspect near the hospital results in an arrest.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a fight between two females and shoes stolen as young adults gathered for a party.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police served a trespass warning to a woman on behalf of a building owner/businesses.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject refusing to leave a restaurant was charged with criminal trespass and theft.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile who arrived at a school they were not enrolled in was returned to their parent.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a business after being asked to leave multiple times.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A subject was admitted to the hospital with a court order from the crisis response team.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A bathroom was vandalized in a park.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Victim reported a telephone scam from someone claiming to be from a financial institution, with money stolen from victim’s account.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident returned home to find a suspicious male on the property, who left before police arrived.

23800 block Highway 99: Registration tabs on a vehicle were returned to an incorrect vehicle. The tabs were voluntarily removed.

900 block Walnuit Street: Victim complained of fraud and ID theft occurring over years following consolidation of student loans.

23600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted a crisis responder to evaluate a female needing help.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between adult roommates and ex-partners.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to an argument between parents and their adult son regarding his recent alcohol use and previous stint at rehab.

22700 block 105th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

21900 block Interurban Trail: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with report of subject who threatened officer with a knife.

Dec. 15

11600 block NE 195th Street: An Edmonds warrant suspect waslocated and arrested by another agency.

21300 block 95th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact.

23300 block Highway 99: A rental truck was reported as stolen after a customer failed to return it on the contracted date.

10600 block 242nd Place Southwest: A rAlmoesident turned in firearms they wished to have destroyed.

23800 block Highway 99: A phone with a wallet attachment was stolen from a restaurant after police patrol accidentally left it.

7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported but no probable cause was established for the violation.

21400 block Highway 99: A verbal argument led to an assault and firearm being brandished, with a suspect arrested.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was discovered moved in a parking lot and the ignition damaged.

600 block Main Street: A found driver’s license was turned in for safekeeping.

24100 block Firdale Avenue: A victim’s home was damaged by numerous thrown eggs.

23600 block Highway 99: An upset customer yelled at and pushed an employee. The suspect fled but was identified, and charges to prosecutor were referred.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and personal items stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: Subjects were contacted using narcotics. A vehicle was taken for a search warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing at a diner after causing a disturbance.

Dec. 16

7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: A woman suffering from a severe mental health crisis was evaluated by a crisis responder and voluntarily went to the hospital.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen in Mountlake Terrace was tracked by its owner to Edmonds and recovered unoccupied.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of a man causing a disturbance arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

200 block Bell Street: Victim discovered a fraudulent charge on credit card that was reported to the bank and police.

23800 block Highway 99: A package in transit was reported as stolen.

9600 block 215th Place Southwest: A woman was attacked and scratched by a cat. The animal was not located at the time of the report.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: A man was located and arrested after he was caught on camera looking into cars and attempting to access one of the cars.

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A verbal argument between a dating couple was reported.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

Dec. 17

8700 block Madrona Lane: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A disturbance involving a crowd of people on the street led to the arrest of two individuals for disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

10300 block 242nd Place Southwest: Victm reported the theft of approximately $19,000 in cash by deception.

22500 block Highway 99: An unidentified male stole merchandise from a business.

Dec. 18

1000 block Puget Drive: A man was arrested for a warrant after parking at a gas pump overnight.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: Two brothers had a verbal argument.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoplifting suspects fled in a vehicle, which crashed during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested and the suspect passenger not located.

24300 block Highway 99: A man suspected of burglary fled on foot from police. He was not located.

Dec. 19

8600 block 216th Street Southwest: A neighbor heard a disturbance in the house next door. Police arrived and investigated. No crime occurred.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

9700 block 241st Place Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing into an occupied residence.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a robbery incident.

500 block Elm Way: A mother and son had a verbal argument.

Dec. 20

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting a parent during an altercation.

10100 block Northeast 185th Street: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with vehicle crash data recovery.

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of alleged inappropriate touching between juveniles during the summer.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store occured but suspects fled prior to police arrival.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot.