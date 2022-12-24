Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 14-20, 2022

Dec. 14
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located in an unoccupied vehicle.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a report of a domestic violence incident at a hospital.
8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A search for a warrant suspect near the hospital results in an arrest.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a fight between two females and shoes stolen as young adults gathered for a party.
100 block 5th Avenue South: Police served a trespass warning to a woman on behalf of a building owner/businesses.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject refusing to leave a restaurant was charged with criminal trespass and theft.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile who arrived at a school they were not enrolled in was returned to their parent.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a business after being asked to leave multiple times.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A subject was admitted to the hospital with a court order from the crisis response team.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A bathroom was vandalized in a park.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Victim reported a telephone scam from someone claiming to be from a financial institution, with money stolen from victim’s account.
24200 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident returned home to find a suspicious male on the property, who left before police arrived.
23800 block Highway 99: Registration tabs on a vehicle were returned to an incorrect vehicle. The tabs were voluntarily removed.
900 block Walnuit Street: Victim complained of fraud and ID theft occurring over years following consolidation of student loans.
23600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted a crisis responder to evaluate a female needing help.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between adult roommates and ex-partners.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to an argument between parents and their adult son regarding his recent alcohol use and previous stint at rehab.
22700 block 105th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
21900 block Interurban Trail: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with report of subject who threatened officer with a knife.
Dec. 15
11600 block NE 195th Street: An Edmonds warrant suspect waslocated and arrested by another agency.
21300 block 95th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact.
23300 block Highway 99: A rental truck was reported as stolen after a customer failed to return it on the contracted date.
10600 block 242nd Place Southwest: A rAlmoesident turned in firearms they wished to have destroyed.
23800 block Highway 99: A phone with a wallet attachment was stolen from a restaurant after police patrol accidentally left it.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported but no probable cause was established for the violation.
21400 block Highway 99: A verbal argument led to an assault and firearm being brandished, with a suspect arrested.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was discovered moved in a parking lot and the ignition damaged.
600 block Main Street: A found driver’s license was turned in for safekeeping.
24100 block Firdale Avenue: A victim’s home was damaged by numerous thrown eggs.
23600 block Highway 99: An upset customer yelled at and pushed an employee. The suspect fled but was identified, and charges to prosecutor were referred.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and personal items stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: Subjects were contacted using narcotics. A vehicle was taken for a search warrant.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing at a diner after causing a disturbance.
Dec. 16
7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: A woman suffering from a severe mental health crisis was evaluated by a crisis responder and voluntarily went to the hospital.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen in Mountlake Terrace was tracked by its owner to Edmonds and recovered unoccupied.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of a man causing a disturbance arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
200 block Bell Street: Victim discovered a fraudulent charge on credit card that was reported to the bank and police.
23800 block Highway 99: A package in transit was reported as stolen.
9600 block 215th Place Southwest: A woman was attacked and scratched by a cat. The animal was not located at the time of the report.
23900 block 104th Avenue West: A man was located and arrested after he was caught on camera looking into cars and attempting to access one of the cars.
18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A verbal argument between a dating couple was reported.
8500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
Dec. 17
8700 block Madrona Lane: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A disturbance involving a crowd of people on the street led to the arrest of two individuals for disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
10300 block 242nd Place Southwest: Victm reported the theft of approximately $19,000 in cash by deception.
22500 block Highway 99: An unidentified male stole merchandise from a business.
Dec. 18
1000 block Puget Drive: A man was arrested for a warrant after parking at a gas pump overnight.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
23700 block 91st Avenue West: Two brothers had a verbal argument.
24100 block Highway 99: Shoplifting suspects fled in a vehicle, which crashed during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested and the suspect passenger not located.
24300 block Highway 99: A man suspected of burglary fled on foot from police. He was not located.
Dec. 19
8600 block 216th Street Southwest: A neighbor heard a disturbance in the house next door. Police arrived and investigated. No crime occurred.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing.
9800 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
9700 block 241st Place Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing into an occupied residence.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a robbery incident.
500 block Elm Way: A mother and son had a verbal argument.
Dec. 20
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting a parent during an altercation.
10100 block Northeast 185th Street: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with vehicle crash data recovery.
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of alleged inappropriate touching between juveniles during the summer.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store occured but suspects fled prior to police arrival.
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.