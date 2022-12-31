Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 20-27, 2022

Dec. 20

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman who assaulted her mother was arrested and booked into jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.

Dec. 21

23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate and preventing them from calling 911.

8100 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject lost money during fradulent phone calls.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who shoplifted from a business was arrested.

19900 block 80th Place West: Police responded to a verbal-only argument between a brother and sister.

500 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assault.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order.

Dec. 22

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD in attempting to locate burglary suspects. It was discovered the suspects had left in a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store led to an arrest, with the suspect cited and released.

7209 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was detained for a felony warrant out of King County. During the investigation, the subject was found to have large quantities of substances on his person.

20700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported concerns regarding social media posts that appeared to be threats against her son.

23300 block Highway 99: A man causing a disturbance was formally trespassed from a business.

Dec. 23

9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A woman called 911 after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

8200 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle stuck in the ice led to a DUI arrest.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a girfriend and boyfriend.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile teen had a verbal argument with father and left the house. The teen relocated to another family for the night.

Dec. 24

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Grafitti was reported on a school building.

19800 block 83rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A subject sent an explicit photo to another subject who’s now threatening to release the photo.

24100 block Highway 99: Three subjects stole merchandise from a department store before leaving in a vehicle with no license plates.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after he crashed into multiple cars.

228th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located in Edmonds and fled from officers attempting to recover it.

Dec. 25

22000 block Highway 99: A man alleged he was robbed and his cell phone stolen somewhere in Edmonds,

22400 block Highway 99: A traffic complaint led to a DUI arrest.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

100 block West Main Street: A male was cited for underage drinking at a park.

Dec. 26

24300 block Highway 99: A man who was located on business property was trespassed.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Police issued a trespass letter after an unwelcome family member visited a house.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A domestic argument occured over one party’s drinking.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were broken into and items stolen

20100 block 84th Avenue West: Mailboxes were broken into and mail stolen

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store; video footage led to suspect identification and arrest.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject received a trespass warning from a business.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for another agency’s warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for another agency’s warrant.

8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.

Dec. 27

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a dine and dash.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

9200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman was scammed out of $8,000.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing at a restaurant.