Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 20-27, 2022

Dec. 20
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman who assaulted her mother was arrested and booked into jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.
Dec. 21
23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate and preventing them from calling 911.
8100 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject lost money during fradulent phone calls.
23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject who shoplifted from a business was arrested.
19900 block 80th Place West: Police responded to a verbal-only argument between a brother and sister.
500 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assault.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order.
Dec. 22
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD in attempting to locate burglary suspects. It was discovered the suspects had left in a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store led to an arrest, with the suspect cited and released.
7209 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was detained for a felony warrant out of King County. During the investigation, the subject was found to have large quantities of substances on his person.
20700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported concerns regarding social media posts that appeared to be threats against her son.
23300 block Highway 99: A man causing a disturbance was formally trespassed from a business.
Dec. 23
9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A woman called 911 after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.
8200 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle stuck in the ice led to a DUI arrest.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a girfriend and boyfriend.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A juvenile teen had a verbal argument with father and left the house. The teen relocated to another family for the night.
Dec. 24
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Grafitti was reported on a school building.
19800 block 83rd Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A subject sent an explicit photo to another subject who’s now threatening to release the photo.
24100 block Highway 99: Three subjects stole merchandise from a department store before leaving in a vehicle with no license plates.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after he crashed into multiple cars.
228th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located in Edmonds and fled from officers attempting to recover it.
Dec. 25
22000 block Highway 99: A man alleged he was robbed and his cell phone stolen somewhere in Edmonds,
22400 block Highway 99: A traffic complaint led to a DUI arrest.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
100 block West Main Street: A male was cited for underage drinking at a park.
Dec. 26
24300 block Highway 99: A man who was located on business property was trespassed.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Police issued a trespass letter after an unwelcome family member visited a house.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A domestic argument occured over one party’s drinking.
7900 block 212th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were broken into and items stolen
20100 block 84th Avenue West: Mailboxes were broken into and mail stolen
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store; video footage led to suspect identification and arrest.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject received a trespass warning from a business.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.
Dec. 27
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a dine and dash.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
9200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman was scammed out of $8,000.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing at a restaurant.
