Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 6-13, 2022

Dec. 6

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle eluded police after an attempted traffic stop for equipment violations.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited and released for theft after shoplifting from a store.

8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a report of a court order violation and criminal charges were referred.

300 block Daley Street: A vehicle stolen in Everett was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: An angry customer left a voicemail on a business phone threatening to cause damage to business.

7600 block Olymipic View Drive: A necklace shipped to a PO Box was lost or stolen.

500 block Alder Street: A dog was attacked by other dogs.

Dec. 7

24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arrested for shoplifting.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile received threats from an unknown phone number.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a DUI collision investigation.

Dec. 8

9600 block 240th Place Southwest: A homeowner reported that his car alarm went off and when police arrived they discovered the vehicle had been prowled.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting subject was arrested and booked into jail.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A resident at a care center reported possible abuse by a facility employee.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.

8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject previously trespassed from a residence returned to the home and was arrested.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was reported missing from his apartment.

Dec. 9

5400 block 204th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted another agency in an assault investigation.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle possibly driven by a felony warrant subject recklessly fled from police

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car service center.

23600 block Highway 99: Police issued a trespass warning to a man on behalf of a business.

Dec. 10

500 block Elm Way: A mother and son got into a verbal argument.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A ground-level apartment unit was burglarized by an unknown suspect.

500 block Seamont Lane: Storage units belonging to condo residents were burglarized.

500 block Elm Way: A suspect entered the secure area of an apartment complex and stole package deliveries.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A secure area of a condominium bulding was burglarized and mailboxes raided.

24100 block Highway 99: A man arrested for a warrant was charged for possessing illicit narcotics for delivery.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A subject unlawfully accessed a mailroom at an apartment complex.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Windows in two vehicles were broken by an unknown suspect.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an unprovoked assault.

7400 block 228th Street Southwest: Police investigated of alleged court order violation by ex-husband.

18900 block 80th Avenue West: An employee at an adult care facility reported suspicous circumstances involving a co-worker’s comments and actions.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man who left a restaurant without paying for food was cited for theft and released.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A son and mother were involved in a verbal domestic dispute.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

23900 block Highway 99: Officers responding to a burglary alarm discovered a male immediately outside. The subject was detained but ultimately released.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A male and female left a restaurant without paying for food.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A business employee’s vehicle was prowled sometime during the evening hours.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a court order violation and DUI. His female passenger was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Dec. 11

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

19600 block 81st Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for assault after attacking a stranger at a bus stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman who spat on several people at a store was arrested for assault.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a hospital parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who refused to exit a business bathroom was arrested for trespassing.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Police received a third-party report of two teenagers vandalizing a picnic shelter at a park. The suspects were not located.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A male driver hit a curb in a park.

Dec. 12

208th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision damaged crosswalk signage. The driver and passenger fled on foot and were not located.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: A man was arrested for a court order violation.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Windows were broken out at a school.

8100 block 204th Place Southwest: A homeowner discovered two suspicious men in their yard. The incident was captured on video.

9600 block 234th Street Southwest: A small safe was found on the side of the road.

500 block Hemlock Way: A found bicycle was turned in for safekeeping.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and assault.

Dec. 13

21900 block Highway 99: Police contacted a vehicle associated with a warrant suspect. An occupant of the car was arrested for warrants.

22100 block Highway 99: Police located an occupied vehicle behind a fenced-off business complex. Another subject located within a secure area was arrested for burglary.

21900 block Highway 99: A man smoking in a business bathroom was trespassed from location.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.

18200 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown subject wearing a yellow vest was captured on home video stealing a package from a porch.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and items stolen.

23600 block 78th Place West: Police received reports of a husband making threatening statements toward wife.

11600 block Northwest 195th Street: An Edmonds warrant suspect was located and arrested by another agency.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man refusing to leave a business was arrested for trespassing. Additional charges were added after it was determined the man provided the identity of another.