Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 23-29, 2022

Nov. 23

20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6900 block 176th Street Southwest: Victim reported unauthorized ATM withdrawal from checking account.

23000 block 94th Place West: Police responded to a civil dispute regarding child custody.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Report of a vehicle stolen overnight.

7700 block 212th Street SouthwestL A small empty safe was found discarded in a ditch near a business.

1300 block Olympic Avenue: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject at a hospital alleged assault by an employee.

8200 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle left running was stolen while the driver exited to move another vehicle outside the residence.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole liquor from a store and fled on foot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assault and harassment following an altercation with an acquaintance.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A concerned neighbor called about a subject yelling and banging on apartment windows and doors.

21100 block Highway 99: An assault at a bar resulted in a subject suffering minor injuries. The injured party denied any altercation.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A husband and wife had an argument.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A traffic stop resulted in a DUI arrest.

Nov. 24

100 block Brookmere Drive: A man was arrested after displaying a firearm at a couple and telling them they can’t leave.

500 block Elm Way: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

Nov. 25

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for burglarizing a gas station.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man left a restaurant without paying for his meal. A charge of third-degree theft was referred to the prosecutor.

600 block Elm Place: Money was taken fraudulently from the reporting party’s account.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man called a business and made inappropriate comments.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole items from a store and physically shoved loss prevention to get away.

17700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided drone assistance to Lynnwood PD and the North Sound Metro SWAT Team.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a store.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of loud noises coming from a neighbor’s apartment unit did not hear any noises.

Nov. 26

7500 block 210th Street Southwest:: A woman and her dog were attacked by a cat. No injuries were reported and the cat was not located.

400 block Admiral Way: A driver was arrested for DUI after attempting to elude police.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle loaned to a relative was subsequently reported stolen.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: Rocks were damaged with spray paint at a park.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A digital fitness watch was turned in as found property.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after reportedly using narcotics in a fitting room.

22000 block Highway 99: A man who left a restaurant without paying was arrested for theft.

20800 block 78th Avenue West: A resident reported package theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man causing a disturbance at a business was arrested for assault and harassment.

Nov. 27

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Portable restrooms were set on fire and other nearby property was damaged. (See related story here.)

1500 block 9th Avenue North: A package was stolen overnight from a homeowner’s porch.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A welfare check on a disabled motorist resulted in an arrest for another agency warrant.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Contact with the occupant of a vehicle associated with a warrant suspect resulted in an arrest.

Nov. 28

1300 block 11th Place North: A mailbox was damaged by an unknown suspect.

23200 block Highway 99: Malicious mischief to a vehicle was reported, likely occurring overnight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

22800 block Edmonds Way: Neighbors were engaged in a verbal dispute.

23600 block Highway 99: A discount store requested that a subject be formally trespassed from its location.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was reported as missing after being discharged from the hospital.

6800 block 212th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was located and arrested during a traffic stop.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen out of Lynnwood was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A warrant subject was located and arrested at the hospital after discharge.

Nov. 29

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An Edmonds warrant suspect was located and arrested by another agency.

21100 block 82nd Place West: A subject was reported missing after not returning home after work.

21500 block Highway 99: Burglary and theft of tools from a business were reported.

8400 block 190th Street Southwest: Victim reported that someone fraudulently used their identity to purchase a vehicle and open several credit cards.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business following a nuisance complaint.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole handbags from a retail store.

400 block 7th Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal dispute between parents over child visitation.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect who concealed and stole items from a grocery store was not located.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: Victim reported threats received via text message and possible damage to property.