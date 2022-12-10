Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 30-Dec. 5, 2022

Nov. 30
21900 block Highway 99 2022: A tansient subject was trespassed from a store and then transported to cold weather shelter due to inclement weather.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man and woman violated a domestic violence no-contact orders against each other.
7000 block 174th Street Southwest: Police received a referral from Child Protective Services about sexual contact between two juveniles.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A subject got into an argument with their mother. No crime determined.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
Dec. 1
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A trespass complaint at a hospital resulted in a warrant arrest.
20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A woman was arrested by Seattle PD for an Edmonds warrant.
700 block Elm Street: Parking enforcement led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Main Street/4th Avenue North: A found ring was turned in by a citizen.
500 block Paradise Lane: A subject was involutarily admitted to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
23800 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Edmonds.
Dec. 2
9400 block 234th Street Southwest: A found cell phone turned in to police for safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a nuisance complaint regarding a male and female outside business. Abandoned property with various names was taken for safekeeping.
7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A firearm was voluntarily surrendered to the police department.
8400 block 196th Street Southwest: A terminated employee refused to return a company laptop.
22800 block Edmonds Way: Police took an informational report on a possible mental health issue.
23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
500 block Main Street: A man was arrested for theft after leaving a restaurant without paying $200-plus bill.
22400 block 92nd Avenue West: A subject reported a verbal domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend.
24100 block Highway 99: Three female shoplifters exited a store with stolen merchandise and fled in a vehicle.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business.
Dec. 3
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff and customers.
7600 block 195th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into with valuable items stolen.
600 block 5th Avenue South: A male and female couple had a verbal argument outside of a restaurant
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.
Dec. 4
8500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police were called to a domestic dispute with an upset girlfriend refusing to exit a vehicle. No assault took place.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman who stole from a store was arrested for an unrelated warrant.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for physical control – DUI.
23600 block Highway 9: A store manager reported an intoxicated female was being a nuisance. She was arrested for multiple warrants.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: A man was arrested for violating a court order.
Dec. 5
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a court order violation.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject shoplifted a purse from a store.
400 block 12th Place North: A woman reported her signature was forged.
24100 block Highway 99: Two women shoplifted thousands of dollars of merchandise from a business and fled in a vehicle without license plates.
1300 block Olympic Avenue: Fraud involving forgery was reported.
22500 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted alcohol from a store and fled on foot.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject who left a rehab center was reported missing.
