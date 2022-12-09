Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of November 28, 2022 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. Annie Crawley, Marina Cleanup Program

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. N-Dock Electrical Feeder Repair Contract 2022-432 Approve as Complete

B. Approval of Interlocal Agreement Between South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority and Port of Edmonds for Moorage of a Fire Rescue Boat

C. 2023 Election of Officers

VII. INFORMATION

A. 2023 Committee Assignments – To be Approved on January 9, 2023

B. 2023 Commission Meeting Schedule – To be Approved on January 9, 2023

C. New Administration & Maintenance Building Update

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds holds hybrid Commission Meetings. In person social distancing recommended, mask optional, or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds