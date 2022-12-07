Edmonds Rotary gift wrapping Dec. 15, 16, 18 to benefit Second Chance scholarship

Edmonds Rotary Club members will be playing Christmas elves again this year and wrapping your gifts for a nominal donation. Proceeds will benefit the Second Chance Scholarship, which is funded by Edmonds Rotary annually. This scholarship goes to a student coming out of homelessness and/or incarceration.

The gift wrapping will occur at Cafe Louvre/Windermere Lobby, 210 5th Ave. S. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16, from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Rotary Club will be serving spiced hot cider and cookies while you enjoy Christmas music and wait for the elves to do their magic.