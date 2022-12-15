Edmonds scenics: Wednesday mountains and clouds, Thursday sunrise

December 15, 2022
Thursday sunrise. (Photo by DC Miller)
Mount Baker in the sun Wednesday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Waterfront clouds Wednesday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

