Edmonds schools foundation to manage Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Thursday it will manage the Hubbard Family Foundation Scholarship, established in 1983 by longtime Edmonds resident Larry Hubbard.

The Hubbard Family Foundation provides grants and scholarships to those within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries. Two graduating seniors per high school receive a Hubbard Family Foundation Scholarship to pursue postsecondary education.

As the fourth generation of a long line of Edmonds pioneers, Hubbard was invested in the city and took over the family insurance business after his father Ernie died in 1963. Larry Hubbard also served as the Edmonds city attorney and as a member of the first city planning commission.

He also purchased and willed the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery & Columbarium to the city, which continues as an active cemetery today.

“We are so honored to continue the legacy of Larry Hubbard and his family,” said Deborah Brandi, executive director. “His contributions have had a huge impact on so many in our community. This is a wonderful opportunity to enrich the lives of our graduating high school seniors and help them become the champions of our future.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.