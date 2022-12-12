Edmonds Senior Swingers Orchestra to present free holiday concert Dec. 15

Join the Edmonds Senior Swingers Orchestra for a free holiday concert at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, second floor, 220 Railroad Ave.
Enjoy jazzy versions of holiday standards, show tunes and swing-era favorites.
