Edmonds’ Workhorse Coworking to host holiday vendor fair Dec. 10

Workhorse Coworking in downtown Edmonds is hosting a holiday shopping event on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Coinciding with the Edmonds Holiday Market, this free shopping event invites locals and visitors alike to stroll, shop, listen to music and enjoy the parking lot food truck.

The vendor lineup includes Nerdly Goodness, Briq Chiq, Good Vibes Apothecary, Sun Drop Workshop, JMP Philanthropy, Teresa Maryann Designs, Bizzy CBD, Funky Junk, Gradient Art Gallery, The Band Lele, Taste da Boot, and more.

“We are so excited to support local business, create a fun event for our community and bring the holiday spirit to Workhorse,” said Workhorse owner Larry Mauer. “It’s going to be a great event.”

Interested shoppers are invited to RSVP to Workhorse’s Facebook event page although that is not required.