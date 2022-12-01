Enjoy Port of Edmonds Holiday on the Docks through December

Throughout the month of December, the guest moorage at the Port of Edmonds Marina, 458 Admiral Way, will be filled with boats decked out in holiday decorations.

You’re invited to take a walk and enjoy Holiday on the Docks, brought to you by Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds.

Also save the date for Thursday, Dec. 15 when the Port of Edmonds will be handing out hot apple cider and treats to keep you warm from 6-8 p.m. while you listen to music from local favorite One Love Bridge at the Public Plaza (behind Anthony’s Restaurant). There will also be a visit from Santa. Learn more here.