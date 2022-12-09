EWHS winter music concerts continue next week

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Music Department hosted the first of three winter music concerts Dec. 6 and is presenting two more next week in the school’s Great Hall. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.: Concert and Symphonic Bands, Wind Symphony, Jazz I and II
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.: College Place Middle School, Bel Canto, Neophonics and Mello-Aires
There is a $5 suggested donation at the door. Edmonds-Woodway is located at 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.
