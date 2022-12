Final day of EWHS gift-wrapping fundraiser Dec. 17

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2023 continues its gift-wrapping fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 17 — with all proceeds benefiting its Safe and Sober Graduation Night.

The gift wrapping will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S., in downtown Edmonds.

The cost is $3 to $7 per item.