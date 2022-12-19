Firdale Village hosts first Winterfest

It was a jolly Saturday afternoon at Firdale Village as the neighborhood invited the public to come on over and enjoy its first-ever Winterfest. The event featured numerous booths with handcrafted holiday gifts and décor, a variety of food trucks, live music and, most importantly, the opportunity for many to experience the unique joys of a neighborhood outside the Edmonds downtown core.

An outgrowth of the city’s Reimagining Neighborhoods effort, the idea came out of last summer’s roundtable discussions aimed at providing residents the opportunity to talk specifically about public-space opportunities in their neighborhoods, and share their thoughts on how street space could be adapted to support community cohesion and economic development.

“It has become clear that our residents enjoy innovative ideas that create more vibrant and connected communities,” said Susan McLaughlin, the city’s planning and development director. “One way we can do this is through street activation strategies, which utilize street space in different ways to create people places such as outdoor dining, open air markets, play streets — to enhance our neighborhoods.”

The event attracted an estimated 100 visitors from Edmonds and neighboring jurisdictions.

“This was one of the ideas that just bubbled to the top,” remarked City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley, who along with other city staff was on hand to assist the neighborhood organizers with everything from erecting vendor booths to stringing lights.

For neighborhood organizer Julie Payuheshfar, it was a time to enjoy the thrill of hosting an event in her home neighborhood.

“This is so wonderful,” she remarked. “I want to keep doing this!”