Firdale Winterfest set for Dec. 17 in Edmonds’ Firdale Village

Firdale neighborhood residents and the City of Edmonds are hosting a Firdale Winterfest on Saturday, Dec.17, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Firdale Village Shopping Plaza. Winterfest will include local craft vendors, entertainment and food trucks.

Winterfest is the third community-led pilot project, implemented in partnership with the City of Edmonds as part of the Reimagining Neighborhoods & Streets project. The Reimagining project aims to raise awareness of how residents can use their streets and public spaces in ways that promote community togetherness and support economic development at the neighborhood level. There will be more to come in spring 2023, the city said.

Local craft vendors will show off their creations, which range from pottery to hand-blown glass to floral arrangements. Festive live music will provide entertainment while you enjoy a warm beverage or dinner from one of the four food trucks.

Those unable to arrive by foot or bike are invited to park in the Firdale Village Shopping Plaza, located at 9600 Firdale Ave., during the event, the city said.