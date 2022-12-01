Reminder: Floretum Garden Club annual wreath sale this weekend

Edmonds’ Floretum Garden Club is holding its annual wreath sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or until sold out. (Note that wreaths did sell out on the first day last year.)

Find club members in the driveway at 310 Sunset Ave. N. and choose from exuberant wreaths, swags and small table arrangements crafted with greenery, cones and floral elements from local gardens.

Expect to find unusual combinations of plant material that will last through the holiday season, the club says.