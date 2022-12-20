From the City of Edmonds Public Works Director: Winter weather tips

With the expected snow and icy conditions in the next few days, here are some tips to stay safe.

Please remember to drive carefully, and if possible, limit your travel to essential activities. Keeping our roads clear helps the city in our efforts to keep our roads safe for emergency services.

In addition to limiting your driving, you can also help by ensuring your vehicle is parked in a safe location to allow access for snowplows, preferably parked in a driveway. We would also like to ask for your help in keeping safe routes of travel for our pedestrians.

The city does not maintain sidewalks in front of private properties; this is due to two factors. First, per city code, keeping sidewalks clear is the responsibility of private owners. This is an ordinance in place in Edmonds and in cities throughout our state. Second, the city does not currently have the staff or resources to clear sidewalks and driveways. The sidewalks in front of city buildings will be cleared.

It is easiest to remove the snow right after the snow event before it turns into ice. Once the snow turns into ice, it makes it much more difficult to remove, and makes it very unsafe for pedestrians. If you have neighbors who are out of town or who have mobility issues, now is a great time to lend a neighborly hand in keeping their sidewalks cleared.

It is good to remember that conditions vary from city to city, and often vary within the City of Edmonds based on microclimates, elevation and storm response. City resources cannot reach all locations or address every situation. Community assistance and personal responsibility are necessary to be safe during winter events.

Frequently asked questions



How does the city select the streets that will be treated with deicing or plowed during a storm?

When it snows, Edmonds Department of Public Works and Utilities crews maintain a network of pre-selected key routes that provide safe routes of travel for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and commercial vehicles. The street crews operate three plows around the clock or as needed.

The priorities for the crews are:

1. Roads that support emergency services and transit, school buses and commuter traffic

2. Secondary streets

3. Local/residential areas

Due to limited resources (personnel and equipment) during severe events, the city might only be able to keep up with the first and second priority and local/residential areas might not be done.

How’s the snow plowing performed?

Snow is plowed to the side of the street so that when it melts, the water will be more likely to stay off the roadway. If temperatures drop at night, causing the water to freeze again, there will be less ice on the street. However, when snow is pushed to the side of the street, it may accumulate on sidewalks and in front of driveways, requiring residents and businesses to clear it from alongside their property. It is advisable not to park a car on a street that is a snow route because when plows pass by, the car may be buried in snow, requiring the driver to dig it out.

Who is responsible for clearing the snow of sidewalks and driveways?

Residents and businesses are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the sidewalks next to their property. They are also responsible for snow removal on their property, including driveways, parking lots, or other areas.

We appreciate your help while we respond to these winter conditions.

— By Oscar Antillon, Director

City of Edmonds Public Works and Utilities