High school sports roundup for Dec. 1, 2022

Girls basketball

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 65-60

The Grizzlies overcame a 30-21 halftime deficit to defeat the Mavericks in a non-conference season-opening game. Brynna Pukis scored 29 points for Glacier Peak, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. Gia Powell led the Mavericks with 23 points.

Glacier Peak top scorers: Brynna Pukis 29, Kylani Rookstool 11, Zoey Ritter 9

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Jordan Leith 10, Sam Medina 8, Ava Powell 6, Mackenzie Tindall 5, Natalie Durbin 4, Mia Brockmeyer 3, Payton Fleishman 1

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Meadowdale defeated Inglemoor 54-51 (overtime)

The Mavericks overcame a slow start in their season opener Thursday night to defeat the Vikings in overtime on the road, 54-51.

The two teams played a low-scoring first quarter as Inglemoor led 9-5 after the first eight minutes. Each team picked up the pace moving forward, with Inglemoor holding a 22-20 advantage at halftime and a 33-30 lead going into the final quarter. The teams were tied at 43-43 after four quarters before Meadowdale outscored Inglemoor 11-8 in the overtime period. There were 11 lead changes in the game and the score was tied 10 different times.

Jaymon Wright led the Mavericks with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Henock Tsegay and Malik Robinson each added 12 points for Meadowdale. Bhavik Bharath was Inglemoor’s scoring leader with 14 points. and Reuben Bhalod added 11.

Due to a rescheduled snow game from earlier this week, Meadowdale is scheduled to play games on three consecutive nights: at Jackson on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m., followed by a home game against Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 8 p.m.

Meadowdale scorers: Jaymon Wright 18, Henock Tsegay 12, Malik Robinson 12, Devon Waldrop-Le 7, Tate Lynch 4, David Janzen 1, Noah Million, Dylan Petteys

Inglemoor scorers: Bhavik Bharath 14, Reuben Bhalod 11, Mateo Love 8, Gabriel Schutt 7, Aman Sterling 6, Kieran Clasen 4, Jordan Schenkein 1, Vikram Sathyamurtl, Kaito Shanafelt

Boys wrestling

The following matches were postponed due to weather.

Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish

Meadowdale, Mariner, Jackson at Lynnwood

You can find all local high school winter sports schedules at wescoathletics.com.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

