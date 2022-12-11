High school sports roundup for Dec. 10, 2022

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Kings 55-40

Meadowdale scoring:

Gia Powell 18, Audrey Lucas 13, Peyton Fleischman 6, Samantha Medina 6, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Ava Powell 4, Jordan Leith 2, Kiana Wade 2

Kings scoring:

Kaleo Anderson 28, Kaitlin Cramer 6, Ava Francisco 3, Kylee Bengston 2, Catherine Ellard 1

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Kings 5-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 78-77

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Steven Warren 30, William Bates 18, Ben Hanson 13, Drew Warner 11, Aiden Johansen 6

Marysville Pilchuck scorers:

Tommy Nguyen 18, Benjamin Baxter 17, Jackson Poe 15, Hannon Dixon 12, Shane Nelson 8, Ronald Peebles 5, Patrick Gardner 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace defeated King’s 73-69

The Hawks overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Knights in the Alliance Flooring Services Showdown at Highline College in Des Moines.

Mountlake Terrace led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter before King’s pulled to within 68-67 with 1:17 remaining on a Cameron Hiatt 3-point play. The Knights then forced a turnover and had a chance to take the lead, however Zaveon Jones then stole a King’s pass and was fouled with 55 seconds remaining. Jones converted two free throws to increase the Hawks lead to 70-67. The Knights would not get any closer as the Hawks added three more free throws to secure the win.

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Chris Meegan 19, Jaxon Dubiel 16, Zaveon Jones 12, Logan Tews 11, Talan Zenk 5, RayShaun Connor 4, Svayjeet Singh 4, Andrew Delgadillo 2

King’s scorers:

Cameron Hiatt 29, Nick Linhardt 19, Sebastian Cooper 9, Cole Adams 6, Gage Smith 6

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2; King’s 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 52-50

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-3; Ingraham 3-2

Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Boys wrestling

A-Town Throwdown

At Arlington High School

Team Scores:

1. Arlington 402.5

2. Spanaway Lake 321

3. Oak Harbor 261

4. Peninsula 251.5

5. Ingraham 216.5

6. North Creek 199.5

7. Edmonds-Woodway 182.0

8. Cascade 138

9. Bellingham 114

10. Meadowdale 69

Individual wrestlers- Edmonds School District Wrestlers that placed in the Top 6 in their weight class:

106 lbs: 2nd Place- Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway

120 lbs: 3rd Place- AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway

126 lbs: 3rd Place- Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale

126 lbs: 5th Place- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale

138 lbs: 2nd Place- Brian Ramirez, Edmonds-Woodway

170 lbs: 1st Place- Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

182 lbs: 5th Place- Danny Vazquez, Edmonds-Woodway

182 lbs: 5th Place- Jackson Zollars, Meadowdale

220 lbs: 2nd Place- Reed Burmaster, Edmonds-Woodway

220 lbs: 5th Place- Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway

Girls wrestling

Everett Tournament (featuring over 50 high schools, including Lynnwood and Meadowdale)

At Everett High School

Edmonds School District Wrestlers: Top 8 finishers in their weight class:

130 lbs: 6th Place- Ka’mareah Pelote, Meadowdale

