High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2022

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 51-41

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 8-17-8-18 51

Archbishop Murphy 7-10-14-10 41

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 10, Andrew Delgadillo 8, Chris Meegan 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Logan Tews 3, Talan Zenk 2

Archbishop Murphy scorers:

Jack Sievers 13, Luke Blachly 10, Nick Ennis 7, Cade Galbraith 5, Trey Sumpter 4, Abdul Cham 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 4-2; Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynden; Saturday, Dec. 17; 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Everett 50-25

Scores by quarter Total

Lynnwood 23-11-8-8 50

Everett 3- 6- 8- 8 25

Lynnwood scorers:

Kayla Lorenz 13, Mataya Canda 11, Teyah Clark 11, Aniya Hooker 7, Nyree Johnson 3, Jocelyn Tamayo 3, Dina Yonas 2

Everett scorers:

Mae Washington 9, Lanie Thompson 7, Junior Parrish 4, Alana Washington 4, Mylie Wugumgeg 1

Records: Lynnwood 3-1, 3-2; Everett 3-1, 4-4

Lynnwood next game: at Decatur; Monday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-53

Scorers by quarter Total

Archbishop Murphy 16-16-16-20 68

Mountlake Terrace 6- 16-11-20 53

Archbishop Murphy scorers:

Ava Marr 22, Brooke Blachly 21, Tatum Russell 13, Caroline Burns 10, Kayla Hookfin 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Maya Davis 14, Sierra Sonko 12, Mya Sheffield 11, Maile Armstrong 9, Anais Castillo 3, Cameron Dunn 2, Nicole Penner 2

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Bear Creek; Friday, Dece. 16; 7 p.m.

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 62-39

Arlington scorers:

Jenna Villa 27, Maddy Fischer 12, Samara Morrow 10, Kierra Reese 6, Rachel Snow 3, Katie Snow 2, Jersey Walker 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 9, Natalie Durbin 6, Mia Brockmeyer 5, Ava Powell 5, Kaiya Dotter 4, Audrey Lucas 4, Payton Fleishman 2, Samantha Medina 2, Jordan Leith 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 4-1; Meadowdale 2-2, 3-3

Meadowdale next game: at Lake Washington; Saturday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-27

106- Eli Jepsen (S) won by forfeit; 113- Shyeras Bhattarai (S) won by forfeit; 120- Owen Mulder (S) won by forfeit; 126- Finn Bachler (S) won by forfeit; 132- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Masa Taura (S) 1:19; 138- Jack Bode (MT) pinned James Nottingham (S) 3:51; 145- Matalchi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Corin Lumsden (S) 1:08; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Jeremy Perrault (MT) 3:05; 160- Cade Connors (MT) decision over Paddy Andresen (S) 3-2; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Mak Kanzler (S) 5:51; 182- Alberto Solano (S) pinned Ryan Pindea (MT) 1:20; 195- Double forfeit; 220- Hunter Tibordeau (S) won by forfeit; 285- Milan Johnson (S) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: Lynnwood Classic (11 schools participating); Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 42-33

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Lynnwood Classic (11 schools participating); Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys swimming

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 82-30

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 125-16

At Lynnwood Pool

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Alex Lee (L) 2:15.87

200 individual medley: Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:18.50

50 freestyle: Mate Pallos (EW) 23.99

100 butterfly: Nolan Tyler (L) 1:05.61

100 freestyle: Jude Willcox (EW) 57.02

500 freestyle: Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:44.38

100 backstroke: Lee (L) 1:02.48

100 breaststroke: Pallos (EW) 1:08.60

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Dominic Tran) 1:57.57

200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Wyatt Adams, Jeffery Hoang, Nico Menanno) 1:48.30

400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Jude Willcox, Lennox Norenberg, Austin Chiu) 3:57.51

Next meet for each school:

Lynnwood: at Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 5; 3:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits