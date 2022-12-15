High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2022

Boys wrestling
Dual meets at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 61-12
EWHS wrestler victories:
106- Aiedn Duong won by forfeit
120- AP Tran major decision over Joe Davis 19-11
126- Dylan Rice pinned Aaron Woods 0:36
132- James Caulin pinned Noah Woods 0:45
138- Brian Ramirez won by forfeit
145- Jacob Ramos won by forfeit
152- Sam Schimpf pinned John Paulus 1:10
160- Sergio Lopez won by forfeit
170- Ever Yamada won by forfeit
182- Liam Fitting decision over Ki Edge-Salors 5-3
285- Reed Burmaster pinned Hakeim Smalls 2:20
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 45-27
EWHS wrestler victories:
106- Aiden Duong won by forfeit
120- AP Tran pinned Rodney Caparas 1:45
138- Brian Ramirez decision over Noel Villar Cerceres 9-6
152- Sam Schimpf pinned Wyatt Cook 1:09
170- Liam Fitting pinned Preston Marshall 5:32
182- Ever Yamada pinned Theo Waldner 1:46
195- Alex White pinned Antonio Anerez 4:24
220- Mika Serafinas pinned Anil Suzan 0:45
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Eastlake 43-33
EWHS wrestler victories:
106- Aiden Duong won by forfeit
120- AP Tran won by forfeit
126- Aiden Kim won by forfeit
132- Dylan Rice pinned Sawyer Baughman 1:26
138- Brian Ramirez major decision over Donnie Murray 9-1
170- Liam Fitting pinned Parnav Rana 1:09
182- Ever Yamada decision over Quinn Bean 14-13
195- Alex White pinned Alex Cole 2:48
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: tournament at Lindbergh High School; Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m.
Mariner defeated Meadowdale 60-18
Meadowdale wrestler victories:
113- Luka Washburn won by forfeit
120- Samir Muhic pinned Rodney Caparas 3:45
126- Maddox Millikan pinned Alejandro Parra 1:39
170- Luis Partida Del Rosario decision over Preston Marshall 11-6
Eastlake defeated Meadowdale 45-18
Meadowdale wrestler victories:
120- Michael O’Neal won by pinfall
126- Maddox Millikan won by pinfall
132- Miguel Garcia won by pinfall
Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, Dec. 15; 7 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 42-33
at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood wrestling victoies:
106- Phillipe Ban decision over Neta Navot 10-5
113- Ashton Myers won by forfeit
120- Eric Ly decision over George Fernandez 10-7
126- Bryan Nunez pinned Kaiju Fergeson 2:44
145- Kayden Richman-Myers pinned Kenneth Adams 1:39
152- Sebastian Rodriguez decision over Finn Kennedy 12-6
285- Dylan White pinned Evan Claar 0:54
Lynnwood next meet: Lynnwood Classic Tournament (11 schools); Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls basketball
Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 52-48
Glacier Peak leading scorers:
Kylani Rookstool 23, Sammie Thoma 13
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Halle Waram 17, Sydney Stumpf 7, Jasmine Fajarillo 7
Records: Glacier Peak 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday December 16; 5:40 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorewood at Jackson High School
No details reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
