High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2022

Boys wrestling

Dual meets at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 61-12

EWHS wrestler victories:

106- Aiedn Duong won by forfeit

120- AP Tran major decision over Joe Davis 19-11

126- Dylan Rice pinned Aaron Woods 0:36

132- James Caulin pinned Noah Woods 0:45

138- Brian Ramirez won by forfeit

145- Jacob Ramos won by forfeit

152- Sam Schimpf pinned John Paulus 1:10

160- Sergio Lopez won by forfeit

170- Ever Yamada won by forfeit

182- Liam Fitting decision over Ki Edge-Salors 5-3

285- Reed Burmaster pinned Hakeim Smalls 2:20

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 45-27

EWHS wrestler victories:

106- Aiden Duong won by forfeit

120- AP Tran pinned Rodney Caparas 1:45

138- Brian Ramirez decision over Noel Villar Cerceres 9-6

152- Sam Schimpf pinned Wyatt Cook 1:09

170- Liam Fitting pinned Preston Marshall 5:32

182- Ever Yamada pinned Theo Waldner 1:46

195- Alex White pinned Antonio Anerez 4:24

220- Mika Serafinas pinned Anil Suzan 0:45

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Eastlake 43-33

EWHS wrestler victories:

106- Aiden Duong won by forfeit

120- AP Tran won by forfeit

126- Aiden Kim won by forfeit

132- Dylan Rice pinned Sawyer Baughman 1:26

138- Brian Ramirez major decision over Donnie Murray 9-1

170- Liam Fitting pinned Parnav Rana 1:09

182- Ever Yamada decision over Quinn Bean 14-13

195- Alex White pinned Alex Cole 2:48

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: tournament at Lindbergh High School; Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m.

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 60-18

Meadowdale wrestler victories:

113- Luka Washburn won by forfeit

120- Samir Muhic pinned Rodney Caparas 3:45

126- Maddox Millikan pinned Alejandro Parra 1:39

170- Luis Partida Del Rosario decision over Preston Marshall 11-6

Eastlake defeated Meadowdale 45-18

Meadowdale wrestler victories:

120- Michael O’Neal won by pinfall

126- Maddox Millikan won by pinfall

132- Miguel Garcia won by pinfall

Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, Dec. 15; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 42-33

at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood wrestling victoies:

106- Phillipe Ban decision over Neta Navot 10-5

113- Ashton Myers won by forfeit

120- Eric Ly decision over George Fernandez 10-7

126- Bryan Nunez pinned Kaiju Fergeson 2:44

145- Kayden Richman-Myers pinned Kenneth Adams 1:39

152- Sebastian Rodriguez decision over Finn Kennedy 12-6

285- Dylan White pinned Evan Claar 0:54

Lynnwood next meet: Lynnwood Classic Tournament (11 schools); Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls basketball

Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 52-48

Glacier Peak leading scorers:

Kylani Rookstool 23, Sammie Thoma 13

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Halle Waram 17, Sydney Stumpf 7, Jasmine Fajarillo 7

Records: Glacier Peak 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday December 16; 5:40 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Jackson, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorewood at Jackson High School

No details reported

