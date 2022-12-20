High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2022

Boys basketball
Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 68-64
Lake Washington scorers:
Aiden Carlson 20, Will Banks 16, Klyen Martin 14, Yoav Ziklik 12, Ido Peled 3, Kobe Smith 3
Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 26, Cimaryus Sterling 9, Yafett Sebhatu 9, Jace Hampson 6, Jordan Whittle 6, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 4
Records: Lake Washington 6-1; Lynnwood 1-6
Lynnwood next game: at Cedar Park Christian; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 3 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 75-42
Archbishop Murphy scorers:
Luke Blachly 24, Abdul Cham 16, Trey Sumpter 11, Jack Sievers 10, Mateen Usui 4, Sean Balen 3, Will Adams 2, Nick Ennis 2, Issiah Smith 2, Kai Lewis 1
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 17, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 9, Noah Million 6, Simon Paulos 4, Mekhi Kennebrew 3, Dylan Petteys 3
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-3, 2-5; Meadowdale 0-5, 2-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Interlake; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-30
Arlington top scorers:
Jenna Villa 18, Maddy Fischer 14, Kierra Reese 13
Mountlake Terrace top scorers:
Mya Sheffield 12, Maya Davis 6
Records (league and overall): Arlington 5-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Decatur defeated Lynnwood 59-49
No details reported
Records: Decatur 6-3; Lynnwood 3-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Redmond; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
